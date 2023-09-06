AUTOMOTIVE

************

Hillside Motors, Inc.

Easiest Place To Buy A Car

With a Down Payment, You’re APPROVED!!

Down Payments starting at just $500. Celebrating Over 30 Years! We are the bank! Over 100 cars and trucks to choose from. Call or visit us online at HillsideMotorsInc.com, or 828-327-3713. Credit issues? Bad Credit – No Credit? NO PROBLEM!

1998 TOYOTA PICKUP FOR SALE – Long wheelbase, extended cab. In the last 12,000 miles, has had new timing chain and water pump. Motor has been overhauled. New clutch pressure plate & throw out bearing have been replaced. Transmission has been replaced. Good tires. $3,800. Call 336-262-1476 (Alexander County).