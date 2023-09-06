Ricky Ray Barnes Sr., 57, of Stony Point, passed away September 6, 2023, at Catawba Valley Medical Center after an extended illness.

Ricky was born November 16, 1965, in Alexander County, to the late Kenneth Ray Barnes and Willie White Barnes of Stony Point. Ricky was a furniture worker.

Those left to cherish his memory include a son, Rickie Ray Barnes Jr. of Stony Point; a daughter, Jennifer Barnes of Harmony; a brother, Mickey Barnes of Stony Point; and a sister, Melissa Burgess of Taylorsville.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Rickie Barnes Funeral Fund c/o Chapman Funeral Home, 158 Stony Point School Rd., Stony Point, NC 28678.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Barnes Family.