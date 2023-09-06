Ultimate Eagles Tribute free concert is Sept. 9

Alexander County will continue the 2023 Summer Concert Series with a performance by On The Border – The Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band on Saturday, September 9, at 6:30 p.m. on the Rotary Performance Stage at Alexander County Courthouse Park. The concert is are free and open to the public.

On The Border performed in July 2022 at Courthouse Park and is back by popular demand. They will treat the audience to an authentic concert experience while journeying through the Eagles’ songbook. The band covers every big hit, from ballads such as “Desperado” and “Lyin’ Eyes” to rock hits such as “Life in the Fast Lane” and “Heartache Tonight” with such accuracy that listeners are amazed. Together, they reproduce the Eagles catalog with stunning guitar work, multi-lead vocals, and six-part harmonies which make you feel like you’re attending an Eagles concert. View a sample video on YouTube at https://youtu.be/bRUnUnQ8K1Y.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the Alexander County Summer Concert Series. Food trucks will be on-site for each concert. No dogs, coolers, or tents are allowed. All park rules and regulations apply.

The summer concert series concludes on Saturday, September 30, at 6:30 p.m. with The Extraordinaires.

Alexander County Courthouse Park is located at 101 West Main Avenue in Taylorsville.