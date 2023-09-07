Janie Barnes Seaford Summers, 90, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023, in Statesville.

She was born on August 30, 1933, in Taylorsville, to the late Howard and Cora Barnes.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, John C. Seaford; second husband, Gene A. Summers; brother, James (Sonny) Barnes; and sisters, Evelyn Houston, Betty (Rhea) Sitler, and Mary Teague.

Janie is survived by her son, John Vance Seaford, and daughter-in-love, Sharon (Sherry) Seaford; stepdaughters, Teresa Alexander and Anna Summers; grandchildren, Casey John Seaford, Kyle Vance Seaford, Jason Alexander, and Kathryn Alexander; great-granddaughter, Abigail Marie Seaford; brothers-in-law, Jack Seaford (Sue) and Andy Stokes; and sister-in-law, Jewell Stokes.

Janie worked for Southern Bell Telephone, as a telecommunications operator, for nearly 50 years and was a member of Western Avenue Baptist Church in Statesville. She enjoyed going antique shopping, reading, and especially traveling with great friends to see loved ones.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., at Western Avenue Baptist Church. A memorial service for Mrs. Summers will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Dr. Jeff Spry officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625; or to Western Ave Baptist Church, 1206 Museum Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.