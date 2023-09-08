Barbara Ruppard Causey, 76, of Conover, went to be with the Lord on September 8, 2023, due to a car accident.

She was born in Caldwell County on November 2, 1946, the daughter of the late Jack D. Ruppard and Nellie K. Coffey.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include a brother, Jack Ruppard, Jr. of Taylorsville; two sisters, Dorothy “Tooter” Twilla of Conover, and Deborah Honeycutt of Hiddenite; a daughter, Tonjua Hollar of Valdese; and sons, Frankie Hollar, Kenneth Finger, Jr. of Boone, and Quentin of Boone.

A gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date at her sister Dorothy’s house. Also, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church in Deep Gap at a later date.

