Job Fair open to all Sept. 12

Alexander County Career & Resource Fair set for Tuesday, Sept. 12
Don’t miss the 2023 Alexander County Career & Resource Fair on Tuesday, September 12, from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at East Taylorsville Baptist Church gymnasium (644 1st Ave. Dr. SE, Taylorsville). This event is designed to help those displaced by the closure of MG+BW and all who are looking for a new job. More than 40 employers and partners will be participating, with many prepared to make job offers on the spot, with some employers offering sign-on bonuses up to $7,000.
Here is the list of employers and partners:
1. Schneider Mills
2. Craftmaster
3. Paragon Films
4. Borealis Compounds
5. Brigette’s Staffing
6. Alexander County Government
7. Hancock & Moore
8. Shurtape
9. Piedmont Composites & Tooling
10. HSM
11. Carpenter Company
12. Century Furniture
13. Carolina West Wireless
14. NC Department of Adult Corrections
15. Appalachian Lumber
16. City of Hickory
17. Manpower
18. Labor Connections
19. Greenway Public Transportation
20. Hickory Chair
21. Chaddock
22. Hexpol
23. Speedball
24. Randstad
25. Ashley Furniture
26. People Share
27. Keystone Powdered
28. Nelson Global
29. Utility Solutions
30. Allura
31. Fairfield Chair
32. NCWorks
33. JPS
34. American Emergency Vehicles
35. JBS
36. Siren
37. Goodwill (partner)
38. Alexander County Dept. of Social Services (partner)
39. CVCC (partner)
40. Western Piedmont Regional Housing Authority (partner)
Learn more at https://bit.ly/3sKkWlN.