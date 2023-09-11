Job Fair open to all Sept. 12

Alexander County Career & Resource Fair set for Tuesday, Sept. 12

Don’t miss the 2023 Alexander County Career & Resource Fair on Tuesday, September 12, from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at East Taylorsville Baptist Church gymnasium (644 1st Ave. Dr. SE, Taylorsville). This event is designed to help those displaced by the closure of MG+BW and all who are looking for a new job. More than 40 employers and partners will be participating, with many prepared to make job offers on the spot, with some employers offering sign-on bonuses up to $7,000.

Here is the list of employers and partners:

1. Schneider Mills

2. Craftmaster

3. Paragon Films

4. Borealis Compounds

5. Brigette’s Staffing

6. Alexander County Government

7. Hancock & Moore

8. Shurtape

9. Piedmont Composites & Tooling

10. HSM

11. Carpenter Company

12. Century Furniture

13. Carolina West Wireless

14. NC Department of Adult Corrections

15. Appalachian Lumber

16. City of Hickory

17. Manpower

18. Labor Connections

19. Greenway Public Transportation

20. Hickory Chair

21. Chaddock

22. Hexpol

23. Speedball

24. Randstad

25. Ashley Furniture

26. People Share

27. Keystone Powdered

28. Nelson Global

29. Utility Solutions

30. Allura

31. Fairfield Chair

32. NCWorks

33. JPS

34. American Emergency Vehicles

35. JBS

36. Siren

37. Goodwill (partner)

38. Alexander County Dept. of Social Services (partner)

39. CVCC (partner)

40. Western Piedmont Regional Housing Authority (partner)

Learn more at https://bit.ly/3sKkWlN.