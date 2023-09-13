Crash is fatal on US 64

A Hickory woman has died following a head-on collision in western Alexander County last weekend.

On Friday, September 8, 2023, at approximately 5:40 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on US 64 near Church Road, according to Master Trooper Christopher M. Casey of the Highway Patrol.

A 2008 Honda Civic was traveling west on US 64, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with an eastbound 2018 GMC Sierra pickup. After the initial collision, the Civic overturned into a utility pole.

The driver of the Civic, Barbara Ruppard Causey, 76, of Hickory, succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Sierra, Robert Lewis Phelps, 42, of Granite Falls, was not injured. A child in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation does not indicate impairment to be a contributing factor and no charges will be filed in this case. All occupants were restrained by seatbelts. During the on-scene investigation, the roadway was closed in the area for approximately three hours.