Dorothy “Dot” June Sherrill Martin, 86, passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Iredell County.

She was born to the late Roy Lee Sherrill and Ila Estelle Moose Sherrill on Tuesday, June 1, 1937, in Alexander County. Mrs. Martin worked for Gilliam Furniture and later BB&T, where she retired in 1995 after 32 years of service.

Dot was a member of Elk Shoals ARP Church in Stony Point. She enjoyed traveling and collecting antiques. She loved cooking and entertaining her family every Sunday, especially her grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Martin; her loving companion, Guy Ervin; sisters, Grace Johnson, Nell Sherrill, Christine Honeycutt, Marie Johnson, and Margaret “Blackie” Pope; and brothers, Harold Sherrill, Kenneth “Chub” Sherrill, RP Sherrill, Tom Sherrill, Renn Sherrill, and Winford “Red Bone” Sherrill.

Those left to cherish the memories of Dorothy include her son, Jeff Martin; grandchildren, Lindsay Martin, Hannah Asmuth (Kyle), Andrea Kerley (Matt), and Ryan Martin; great-grandchildren, Linley Wall and Kollins Asmuth; and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

A visitation will be held Monday, September 18, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will be held Monday, September 18, 2023, in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Concord Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Scott Hammer will officiate. The nephews of Mrs. Martin will serve as pallbearers.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625; or Rooted in Grace & Love, Inc., 140 Garrison Drive, Statesville, NC 28677.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.