LEGAL NOTICES

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors, of the Estate of Frederick Earl Lackey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of December, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of September, 2023.

MELISSA DEAL

1216 County Home Rd.

Taylosville, NC 28681

AMANDA SIMPSON

1182 County Home Rd

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

oct4-23p

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Barry Leslie Deal, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Judy Rogers Deal, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of December 13th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 6th day of September, 2023.

BARRY LESLIE DEAL

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

administrator

oct4-23p

CO-ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators, of the Estate of Mary Jo Grant, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of December, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of September, 2023.

DUSTIN WILSON GRANT

2969 Hickory Hwy

Statesville, NC 28677

HEATHER GRANT SPALLER

9161 Paul Payne Store Rd

Stony Point, NC 28678

administrator

oct4-23p

CO-ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators, of the Estate of Jeffrey Milton Reid, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of December, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of September, 2023.

ASHLEIGH RICHEY

1528 Bethlehem School Rd

Hickory, NC 28601

WHITNEY REESE

323 Dogwood Acres Ln

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

oct4-23p

ADVERTISEMENT OF REBID

Following an initial bid with no bidders, Alexander County is accepting bid proposals for the

Alexander County Housing Our Teachers Project located at 16 W Main Ave, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Bid proposals will be received at the Alexander County Administration Office at 621 Liledoun Rd,

Taylorsville, NC. A public bid opening will be held Wednesday, Oct. 18th at 1:00 PM at 621 Liledoun

Rd, Taylorsville, NC.

BID SCHEDULE:

Advertise for Rebid: Wednesday, September 13th, 2023

Building Open for Contractor Walk-Thru: Wednesday, September 20th, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 5:00

Building Open for Contractor Walk-Thru: Wednesday, September 27th, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 5:00

Questions Due to Architect: Friday September 29th by 5:00 PM

Architect to Issue Addendum addressing Contractor Questions: Wednesday, October 4th, 2023

Rebids Due: Wednesday, October 18th, 2023, 1:00 PM

Rebid Selection/Approval: Monday, November 6th, 2023

SCOPE OF WORK:

Interior removal of non-original finishes & walls. Renovate first floor space for open retail space. Renovate second floor into (2) 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartments. Renovate basement for storage. All new plumbing, mechanical, electrical systems. New front storefront & doors, new rear windows, and new roof.

CONTACT:

Bidding Documents may be obtained in printed or digital form from Duncan Parnell’s bid room

at https://www.dpibidroom.com/View/Default.aspx for a purchase price as listed on their website. All payments are to be made to Duncan Parnell, via their bid room. Prospective bidders must purchase Bidding Documents directly through Duncan Parnell to be considered an official plan holder. Neither the Owner nor the Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any Addenda, obtained from any other source. All payments are to be made to Duncan Parnell, via their bid room at http://www.dpibidroom.com. If you need any assistance ordering or getting registered, please contact: Michaela Bruinius at Danielle.Werner@duncan-parnell.com or (919) 833-4677.

A hard copy of the documents will be available to view at the Alexander County Administration Building located at 621 Liledoun Rd, Taylorsville, NC.

Alexander County reserves the right to evaluate bids, and to reject any, and all bids for “sound documented reasons.”

Shane Fox

County Manager

notice

sept13-23c

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ALEXANDER COUNTY PLANNING BOARD

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Alexander County Planning Board to be at CVCC – Alexander County Center for Education – 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, on Thursday, September 21, 2023, 6:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:

1. Special Use Permit Petition (SUP) 23-03 (Continued) – Request by KaCee Willis for a Special Use Permit to operate an RV Park and Campground at 601 Princess Ln., Hiddenite. The subject property is further identified as PIN 3798-56-0306 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.

notice

sep13-23c

Public Notice

To all persons claiming an interest in 1970 -14’-Fiberglass-Mfg-No Hull ID Number. Andrew Carlberg will apply to SCDNR for title for watercraft/outboard motor. If you have any claim to watercraft/outboard motor, contact SCDNR at 803-734-3699. Upon 30 days after the date of the last advertisement if no claim of interest is made and the watercraft/outboard motor has not been reported stolen, SCDNR shall issue clear title. Case No: 20230818950659

notice

sep20-23c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Gary Carlton Broyhill, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of November, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of August, 2023.

SANDRA BROYHILL HAWKINS

438 Northwood Park

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

sep20-23p

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors, of the Estate of Judy Leru Sipe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of November, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of August, 2023.

TRACY THOMAS SIPE

1728 Maybrook Blvd

Hickory, NC 28601

GARY D BOWMAN

554 B and S Lane

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

sep13-23p

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Matthew Scott Alspaugh, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of John Ray Alspaugh, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of November 23rd, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 16th day of August, 2023.

MATTHEW SCOTT ALSPAUGH

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executor

sep13-23p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Susan Barnes Loudermelk, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of November, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of August, 2023.

EMANUEL JAMES GESS

434 Lin Adams Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

sep13-23c

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator, of the Estate of Johnnie Lee James, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of November, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of August, 2023.

SHELBY J MITCHELL

851 Riverside Farm Lane

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administrator

sep13-23p