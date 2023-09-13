LEGAL NOTICES
CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Co-Executors, of the Estate of Frederick Earl Lackey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of December, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 12th day of September, 2023.
MELISSA DEAL
1216 County Home Rd.
Taylosville, NC 28681
AMANDA SIMPSON
1182 County Home Rd
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
oct4-23p
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Barry Leslie Deal, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Judy Rogers Deal, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of December 13th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.
This the 6th day of September, 2023.
BARRY LESLIE DEAL
c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney
70 East Main Avenue
Post Office Box 400
Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400
(828) 632-4264
administrator
oct4-23p
CO-ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Co-Administrators, of the Estate of Mary Jo Grant, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of December, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 7th day of September, 2023.
DUSTIN WILSON GRANT
2969 Hickory Hwy
Statesville, NC 28677
HEATHER GRANT SPALLER
9161 Paul Payne Store Rd
Stony Point, NC 28678
administrator
oct4-23p
CO-ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Co-Administrators, of the Estate of Jeffrey Milton Reid, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of December, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 7th day of September, 2023.
ASHLEIGH RICHEY
1528 Bethlehem School Rd
Hickory, NC 28601
WHITNEY REESE
323 Dogwood Acres Ln
Taylorsville, NC 28681
administrator
oct4-23p
ADVERTISEMENT OF REBID
Following an initial bid with no bidders, Alexander County is accepting bid proposals for the
Alexander County Housing Our Teachers Project located at 16 W Main Ave, Taylorsville, NC 28681.
Bid proposals will be received at the Alexander County Administration Office at 621 Liledoun Rd,
Taylorsville, NC. A public bid opening will be held Wednesday, Oct. 18th at 1:00 PM at 621 Liledoun
Rd, Taylorsville, NC.
BID SCHEDULE:
Advertise for Rebid: Wednesday, September 13th, 2023
Building Open for Contractor Walk-Thru: Wednesday, September 20th, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 5:00
Building Open for Contractor Walk-Thru: Wednesday, September 27th, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 5:00
Questions Due to Architect: Friday September 29th by 5:00 PM
Architect to Issue Addendum addressing Contractor Questions: Wednesday, October 4th, 2023
Rebids Due: Wednesday, October 18th, 2023, 1:00 PM
Rebid Selection/Approval: Monday, November 6th, 2023
SCOPE OF WORK:
Interior removal of non-original finishes & walls. Renovate first floor space for open retail space. Renovate second floor into (2) 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartments. Renovate basement for storage. All new plumbing, mechanical, electrical systems. New front storefront & doors, new rear windows, and new roof.
CONTACT:
Bidding Documents may be obtained in printed or digital form from Duncan Parnell’s bid room
at https://www.dpibidroom.com/View/Default.aspx for a purchase price as listed on their website. All payments are to be made to Duncan Parnell, via their bid room. Prospective bidders must purchase Bidding Documents directly through Duncan Parnell to be considered an official plan holder. Neither the Owner nor the Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any Addenda, obtained from any other source. All payments are to be made to Duncan Parnell, via their bid room at http://www.dpibidroom.com. If you need any assistance ordering or getting registered, please contact: Michaela Bruinius at Danielle.Werner@duncan-parnell.com or (919) 833-4677.
A hard copy of the documents will be available to view at the Alexander County Administration Building located at 621 Liledoun Rd, Taylorsville, NC.
Alexander County reserves the right to evaluate bids, and to reject any, and all bids for “sound documented reasons.”
Shane Fox
County Manager
notice
sept13-23c
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ALEXANDER COUNTY PLANNING BOARD
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Alexander County Planning Board to be at CVCC – Alexander County Center for Education – 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, on Thursday, September 21, 2023, 6:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:
1. Special Use Permit Petition (SUP) 23-03 (Continued) – Request by KaCee Willis for a Special Use Permit to operate an RV Park and Campground at 601 Princess Ln., Hiddenite. The subject property is further identified as PIN 3798-56-0306 on the Alexander County GIS maps.
Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.
notice
sep13-23c
Public Notice
To all persons claiming an interest in 1970 -14’-Fiberglass-Mfg-No Hull ID Number. Andrew Carlberg will apply to SCDNR for title for watercraft/outboard motor. If you have any claim to watercraft/outboard motor, contact SCDNR at 803-734-3699. Upon 30 days after the date of the last advertisement if no claim of interest is made and the watercraft/outboard motor has not been reported stolen, SCDNR shall issue clear title. Case No: 20230818950659
notice
sep20-23c
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Gary Carlton Broyhill, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of November, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 22nd day of August, 2023.
SANDRA BROYHILL HAWKINS
438 Northwood Park
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
sep20-23p
CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Co-Executors, of the Estate of Judy Leru Sipe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of November, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 21st day of August, 2023.
TRACY THOMAS SIPE
1728 Maybrook Blvd
Hickory, NC 28601
GARY D BOWMAN
554 B and S Lane
Hickory, NC 28601
executor
sep13-23p
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Matthew Scott Alspaugh, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of John Ray Alspaugh, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of November 23rd, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.
This the 16th day of August, 2023.
MATTHEW SCOTT ALSPAUGH
c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney
70 East Main Avenue
Post Office Box 400
Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400
(828) 632-4264
executor
sep13-23p
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Susan Barnes Loudermelk, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of November, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 17th day of August, 2023.
EMANUEL JAMES GESS
434 Lin Adams Lane
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
sep13-23c
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator, of the Estate of Johnnie Lee James, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of November, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 7th day of August, 2023.
SHELBY J MITCHELL
851 Riverside Farm Lane
Hiddenite, NC 28636
administrator
sep13-23p