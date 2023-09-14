Millsaps officially named Taylorsville Police Chief

By MICAH HENRY

Michael A. “Mike” Millsaps, age 55, has been officially named the Police Chief for the Town of Taylorsville, Interim Town Manager Aaron Wike announced Sept. 14. Millsaps had been served as Interim Police Chief since Sept. 1.

Millsaps follows retired Chief Douglas Bowman, whose last day was August 31.

A 15 year veteran of the force, Millsaps joined in 2008. Prior to that, he worked with Alexander County Schools as In-School Suspension Coordinator at Alexander Central High School.

Much of his time with the force has involved working with students as a School Resource Officer at the high school.

Millsaps was born and raised in Taylorsville.

“I’m honored to be chosen. I’ve been a member of the community for multiple years and grew up here,” said Millsaps. “The Taylorsville Police officers used to give us a ride home from ballgames — in a positive way — from Town Park back to where my siblings and I lived on Lewittes Road. Since that day, I wanted to become a Taylorsville Police Officer. And I would be remiss if I didn’t say that God is so good, to bring me here, full circle.”