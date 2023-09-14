September is Suicide Prevention Month

The Centers for Disease Control observes Suicide Prevention Month every September. It’s a time to raise awareness about suicide as a serious public health problem and to highlight the role that everyone plays in preventing suicide. Part of making suicide prevention month a success is having the right resources to communicate and the right messages to raise awareness and increase prevention efforts.

CDC’s Injury Center highlights messages about the importance of connecting with others, learning how to cope with stress in order to increase resilience, and promotes the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the United States. The Lifeline is comprised of a national network of over 200 local crisis centers, combining custom local care and resources with national standards and best practices.

If you or someone you know needs help, connect to hope. Call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org, to speak to a trained crisis counselor, 24/7/365.