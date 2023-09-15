George Pinkney Smith, 87, of Conover, passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Carolina Caring in Catawba County after an extended illness.

He was born June 18, 1936, in Catawba County, to the late Edgar Vance Smith Sr. and Vida Rosella Sigmon Smith. George was a lifelong member of St. Peters Lutheran Church. He served his country in the United States Navy and, later in his working career, he worked for Clayton Marcus for over 50 years and retired as a supervisor.

George enjoyed going to the beach, especially walking the pier to see what kind of fish everyone was catching, watching Tar Heels Basketball, racing, and drinking beer, and was the life of the party.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Edgar Vance Jr “Bud,” and JB Smith (Edith); a sister, Martha Oliver (Edwin); and a daughter, Susan Snipes.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 56 years, Betty Smith; three sons, George “Donavon” Smith (Jenny), Chris Huffman (Cissy), and Eric Huffman; four grandchildren, Abbi Smith, Spencer Huffman, Trent Driscoll, and Shana Snipes; a great-grandson, Ryder Stacy of the home; three sisters, Sarah Hull (Clyde), Carolyn Starnes (David), and Mary Deese (Ron); two brothers, Donald Smith (Margie) and John Smith (Kaye); and a sister-in-law, Eloise Smith (Bud).

A graveside service will be held at a later date at St. Peters Lutheran Church Cemetery. Pastor Eric Hauss will officiate. Military rites will be provided.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Raymond Boger who helped the family over the past two years doing everything that needed to be done during George’s illness and a special thanks to Carolina Caring for their care during this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peters Lutheran Church at 6175 St Peters Church Rd, Conover, NC 28613.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

