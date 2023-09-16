Walter Devert Jones, 76, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at his home.

He was born February 14, 1947, in Broward County, Florida, the son of the late Walter Newton Jones and Bertha Bernice Studdard.

Earlier in his working career, he worked as a salesman for Rustoleum and then as Vice-President for Barnett Bank in Florida. He also worked as a tutor, substitute teacher, and drove a bus for Ellendale Elementary School. Then he retired from Wal-mart as a retail associate after 10 years of service to be a full-time “Pop Pop.”

Walter was a proud member of St. Luke Lutheran Church. He loved to fish and enjoyed duck hunting and watching the birds and deer. He enjoyed going to the mountains and being on the ocean. But, most of all, he loved his wife, his girls, his grandbabies, Reggy, Gray, and Birdie, and his son-in-law.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his identical twin brother, Newton Lee Jones and wife Barbara Martin Jones.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 40 years, Becky Pope Jones of the home; his daughters, Megan Jones Calhoun (Ricky) of Taylorsville, and Kimberly “Kimmy” Nicole Jones of Charlotte; his grandchildren, twins, Reagan Arcelia Calhoun and Gracyn Ellen Calhoun, and Nora Danielle Calhoun; and several close friends who are like family.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., Friday, September 22, 2203, in the St. Luke Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Pastor James Dahl will officiate. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Dania Beach, Florida, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church General Fund.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

