David McKinley Hines, 81, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, September 18, 2023, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born July 21, 1942, in Catawba County, to the late Paul Howard Hines and Mildred Locke Hines. David was a member of Shiloh Lutheran Church in Hickory and retired from Carolina Container after more than 25 years of service.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George Hines, and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Carolyn Cline Hines; a son, Matthew David Hines and wife Sandra of Conover; daughters, Adele Ritchie and husband Dannie of Bethlehem, Anissa Hayes and fiancé Bill Viggers of Valdese, and Amanda Lail and husband Todd of Bethlehem; sisters, Sheila Miller of Claremont, and Beth Slover and husband Lou of Boomer; sisters-in-law, Judy Hines of Hickory, and Pat Hefner of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Averi Ritchie (Jason Toney), Lucas Hayes (Jessie), Weston Ritchie (Brandy), Bailey Lail (Codie Royal), Carson Lail (Ally Hollar), and Holden Ritchie (Chloe Meade); and great-grandchildren, Ruby Toney, Henry Ritchie, Wrenley Lail, and Enslee and Ada Royal.

A memorial service to celebrate David’s life will be held on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Shiloh Lutheran Church in Hickory. Rev. Jason Sigmon and Rev. Chris Meade will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at Shiloh Lutheran Church.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be sent to the Hines Family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com.

