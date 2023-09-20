Dyson receives State’s highest honor

By MICAH HENRY

Alexander County native Danny T. Dyson, of Taylorsville, retired Clerk of Superior Court, received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine from N.C. Governor Roy Cooper, presented by his predecessor, retired Clerk of Superior Court Seth W. Chapman, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in the Alexander County Superior Courtroom.

Dyson retired Friday, April 29, 2022.

During the event, Chapman recounted how he hired Dyson as a part-time clerk when Dyson was a young man attending community college for computer science. Chapman’s mother had pointed the lad out to Chapman, saying that he “stayed in a run” all the time and was a very hard worker. Dyson worked at a woodworking frame shop across the street from the Chapman homeplace in Stony Point. Not long after, Chapman hired Dyson to work in the Clerk’s office to work with the new court computer system.

“He wasn’t only a hired employee, he was like a son,” Chapman recalled.

Chapman retired in 2009 and Dyson was appointed to serve out his remaining term. Dyson was elected to the Clerk of Court seat in 2010, 2014, and 2018. He retired with 36 years of service to the Clerk of Court office.

Dyson’s successor was Page Barnes, who was appointed to serve the remainder of Dyson’s term last year until the November 2022 election, at which point Edwin P. Chapman won the seat. He is the son of retired Clerk of Court Seth Chapman.

The Clerk of Court staff and friends hosted refreshments for Dyson in a jury room following the award presentation.