LEGAL NOTICES
************
CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Co-Executors, of the Estate of Frederick Earl Lackey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of December, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 12th day of September, 2023.
MELISSA DEAL
1216 County Home Rd.
Taylosville, NC 28681
AMANDA SIMPSON
1182 County Home Rd
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
oct4-23p
************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Barry Leslie Deal, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Judy Rogers Deal, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of December 13th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.
This the 6th day of September, 2023.
BARRY LESLIE DEAL
c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney
70 East Main Avenue
Post Office Box 400
Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400
(828) 632-4264
administrator
oct4-23p
************
CO-ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Co-Administrators, of the Estate of Mary Jo Grant, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of December, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 7th day of September, 2023.
DUSTIN WILSON GRANT
2969 Hickory Hwy
Statesville, NC 28677
HEATHER GRANT SPALLER
9161 Paul Payne Store Rd
Stony Point, NC 28678
administrator
oct4-23p
************
CO-ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Co-Administrators, of the Estate of Jeffrey Milton Reid, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of December, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 7th day of September, 2023.
ASHLEIGH RICHEY
1528 Bethlehem School Rd
Hickory, NC 28601
WHITNEY REESE
323 Dogwood Acres Ln
Taylorsville, NC 28681
administrator
oct4-23p
************
Public Notice
To all persons claiming an interest in 1970 -14’-Fiberglass-Mfg-No Hull ID Number. Andrew Carlberg will apply to SCDNR for title for watercraft/outboard motor. If you have any claim to watercraft/outboard motor, contact SCDNR at 803-734-3699. Upon 30 days after the date of the last advertisement if no claim of interest is made and the watercraft/outboard motor has not been reported stolen, SCDNR shall issue clear title. Case No: 20230818950659
notice
sep20-23c
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Gary Carlton Broyhill, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of November, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 22nd day of August, 2023.
SANDRA BROYHILL HAWKINS
438 Northwood Park
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
sep20-23p