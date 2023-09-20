LEGAL NOTICES

************

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors, of the Estate of Frederick Earl Lackey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of December, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of September, 2023.

MELISSA DEAL

1216 County Home Rd.

Taylosville, NC 28681

AMANDA SIMPSON

1182 County Home Rd

Taylorsville, NC 28681

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Barry Leslie Deal, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Judy Rogers Deal, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of December 13th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 6th day of September, 2023.

BARRY LESLIE DEAL

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

CO-ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators, of the Estate of Mary Jo Grant, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of December, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of September, 2023.

DUSTIN WILSON GRANT

2969 Hickory Hwy

Statesville, NC 28677

HEATHER GRANT SPALLER

9161 Paul Payne Store Rd

Stony Point, NC 28678

CO-ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators, of the Estate of Jeffrey Milton Reid, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of December, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of September, 2023.

ASHLEIGH RICHEY

1528 Bethlehem School Rd

Hickory, NC 28601

WHITNEY REESE

323 Dogwood Acres Ln

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Public Notice

To all persons claiming an interest in 1970 -14’-Fiberglass-Mfg-No Hull ID Number. Andrew Carlberg will apply to SCDNR for title for watercraft/outboard motor. If you have any claim to watercraft/outboard motor, contact SCDNR at 803-734-3699. Upon 30 days after the date of the last advertisement if no claim of interest is made and the watercraft/outboard motor has not been reported stolen, SCDNR shall issue clear title. Case No: 20230818950659

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Gary Carlton Broyhill, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of November, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of August, 2023.

SANDRA BROYHILL HAWKINS

438 Northwood Park

Taylorsville, NC 28681

