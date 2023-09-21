Crispin Osornio Martinez, 72, of San Bartolome Aguas Calientes, passed away unexpectedly on September 21, 2023, at Mission Hospital in Asheville.

Crispin was born November 8, 1950, in Mexico, to the late Clemente Osornio and Maria Luisa Martinez. Crispin was a member of the San Bartolome Apostol Catholic Church. He worked in the photography and film industry.

Those left to cherish his memory include two sons, Gerardo Osornio and Crispin Osornio; three daughters, Maria Guadalupe, Martha Osornio, and Noemi Osornio; three brothers, Juan Osornio, Salvandor Osornio, and Antonio Osornio; and four sisters, Brigida Osornio, Florina Osornio, Alicia Osornio, and Cecilia Osornio.

The funeral service will be conducted Friday, September 29, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Taylorsville. The family will receive friends Friday, September 29, 2023, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the church.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Martinez Family.