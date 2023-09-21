Gail Lynn Brown Pearce, 72, passed away on Thursday, September 21, 2023, in Forsyth County.

She was born to the late Robert L. Brown and Wanda L. Scales on Friday, May 18, 1951, in Daviess County, Indiana. Gail was a woman of faith and a prayer warrior. Her joy was her grandkids and teaching people of all ages about Jesus, especially younger people. Many called her “Grandma Gail.”

She enjoyed antiquing, shopping, and being surrounded by family and friends. She had a heart for animals including giraffes, family pets, and cows. Gail was successful as a cosmetologist and EMT and worked as a nurse for over 20 years. After retiring, she loved working at the antique store. In everything, her smile illuminated those around her.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sherri Brown Weisinger, and her brother, Michael “Mike” Brown.

Those left to cherish the memories of Gail include her husband of 58 years, Daniel Pearce; sons, Greg Pearce (Traci) and Brian Pearce (Vicky); five grandchildren, Tyler Pearce (Morgan), Ashley Pearce, Camille Pearce (Nick Tuttle), Jessica Pearce (fiancé Brice Croxton), and Cassandra Pearce Shook (Henry); three great-grandchildren, Lincoln Pearce, Charlie Pearce, and Dovie Pearce; her surviving Aunt Phyllis and Uncle Jim Jones; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and special friends.

A visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service, 193 NC Hwy 16 N, Taylorsville, NC 28681, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A private graveside service will be officiated by Pastor Kevin Benton.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.