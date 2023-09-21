Kenneth Lee Roberts Sr., 76, of Hiddenite, passed away on September 21, 2023, at his home after an extended illness.

Kenny was born October 8, 1947, in Catawba County, to the late Clyde Walker Roberts and Elsie Mae Davis Roberts. Kenny worked at Shuford Mills as a Maintenance Supervisor.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Mary Beth Roberts; three brothers, Herman, Virgil and Ernie Roberts; and a sister, Edith.

Those left to cherish his memory include a son, Donald L. Young; two daughters, Diana Crawford and husband Craig, and Dawn Cagle (Wade Shoemaker); a brother, Wayne Roberts; five grandchildren, Donald Young, Dyllon Young, Jacob Crawford (Sarah), Joseph Crawford, and Bobby Cagle III; and three great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be conducted on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Roberts Family.