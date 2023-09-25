Listening Circles set for those affected by MG+BW plant closure

Resources for Resilience (RFR), in partnership with Vaya Health, is offering free “Listening Circles” to all Alexander County residents affected by the Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams closure. This includes all former employees, their families, and members of the wider community.

“Listening Circles” are planned for Tuesday, September 26, and Thursday, September 28, from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the CVCC Alexander Applied Technologies Center (room #215). No registration is necessary, and residents are welcome to drop in on either or both dates.

Resources for Resilience believes that everyone can deepen their resilience, which is why the organization is sharing tools to help people of all ages manage their stress — even in difficult times. Their programs teach participants about the biological effects of stress and offer easy-to-use strategies to help prevent adversity and create healthier, more resilient communities.

Learn more about “Listening Circles” and how they can help by visiting RFR’s YouTube channel.

If you need additional help in a behavioral health crisis, call the Vaya Health Access to Care Line anytime at 1-800-849-6127.

The CVCC Alexander Applied Technologies Center is located at 230 Industrial Boulevard in Taylorsville.