Sam Todd Ward, 55, passed away on Monday, September 25, 2023, at his home in Caldwell County.

He was born to David Ward and Sally Ward on Monday, December 25, 1967, in Miami-Dade County, Florida. Mr. Ward had worked for the last 15 years for Ethan Allen and had worked in the furniture industry for 35 years. Sam attended East Taylorsville Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of Sam include his parents, David Ward and Sally Ward; three daughters, Shelby Melissa Ward, Sydney Grace Arnett, and Savannah Taylor Ward; three sisters, Tammy Beckham, Janet Christmas, and Kim Haywood; and a brother, Kelly Joeseph Ward.

A visitation will be held Friday, September 29, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. A memorial service will be held Friday, September 29, 2023, in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 6:00 p.m. Rev. Jamie Steele will officiate. Inurnment will be with the family.

