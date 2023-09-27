Darlene Sue White Beavers, 61, of Hiddenite, passed away unexpectedly on September 27, 2023, at her home.

Darlene was born August 18, 1962, in West Virginia, to the late John Henry White and Eunice Griffith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Allen Beavers; a brother, Roger White; and a sister, Sue Ellen Williams.

Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Amanda Killian and husband Quincy of Taylorsville, and Rebecca Lance of Granite Falls; four brothers, Johnny White of West Virginia, Eddie White and wife Nancy of Indiana, Billy White and wife Fran of Gastonia, and Lacy Griffith and wife Goldie of West Virginia; a sister, Faye Alice White of West Virginia; three grandchildren, Kayla Ewart and husband Zack of Hiddenite, Benjamin Killian, and Darin Dellinger Jr.; and two great-grandchildren, Raelyn Ewart and Jaxon Ewart.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Josh Coffey will officiate. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 1, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Stony Point Cemetery.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Beavers Family.