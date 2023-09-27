************

*PAVING FOREMAN *SCREED MAN *LUTE MAN *EQUIPMENT OPERATORS *GENERAL LABORERS *CDL DRIVERS (will include some labor) Full-Time Positions Open Immediately. Competitive Pay. Paid Holidays. Health/Dental Insurance. Uniforms provided. Contact 828-441-1009 or email april@ppavinginc.com to apply.

HELP WANTED! Paving Operator, Motor Grader Operator, General Laborers and a CDL Driver that may be required to help with Setup or Paving Crew. Positions are for Full-Time Labor but will consider applicants for Part-Time. Pay Rate is Negotiable. We offer 100% paid Health and Dental Insurance as well as paid holidays. 11 sets of uniforms are also provided. Contact us today! 828-322-1706.

HIRING FOR TRACTOR-TRAILER DRIVER FT/PT 300-mile radius – Southeast. Paid by percentage. Please call 704-380-5302.