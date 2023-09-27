LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

FILE NUMBER: 23 SP 68

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust executed by MATTHEW L. WEDDING AND MAYGAN WEDDING payable to ATLANTIC BAY MORTGAGE GROUP LLC, lender, to ALAN G. CARPENTER, ATTORNEY AT-LAW, Trustee, dated February 25, 2022, and recorded in Book 650, Page 50 of the Alexander County Public Registry by Goddard & Peterson, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, default having been made in the terms of agreement set forth by the loan agreement secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Goddard & Peterson, PLLC, , having been substituted as Successor Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Official Records of Alexander County, North Carolina, in Book 663, Page 2332, and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, on Friday October 13, 2023 at 11:00am, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER(S): 139938

ADDRESS: 188 BLACKBURN WIKE RD HICKORY, NC 28601

PRESENT RECORD OWNER(S): MATTHEW L. WEDDING AND MAYGAN WEDDING

THE LAND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS SITUATED IN THE STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, COUNTY OF ALEXANDER, AND IS DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 650, PAGE 50 AS FOLLOWS:

BEING ALL OF NEW LOT NO. 5, CONTAINING 0.96 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT ENTITLED “RECOMBINATION SURVEY, SURVEYED FOR MATTHEW WEDDING,” BY DONALD G. BOLICK, PROFESSIONAL LAND SURVEYOR, DATED FEBRUARY 5, 2021 AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 17, PAGE 172, ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY.

THERE IS ALSO CONVEYED TO THE GRANTEE, HIS HEIRS AND ASSIGNS, A PERPETUAL RIGHT AND EASEMENT FOR A ROADWAY FOR THE PURPOSE OF INGRESS, EGRESS, AND REGRESS, SAID ROADWAY TO BE ELEVEN (11) FEET IN WIDTH AND TO EXTEND FROM NC HWY 127 WEST ALONG THE PRESENTLY EXISTING ROADWAY TO THE LOT HEREIN CONVEYED SAID ROADWAY ADJOINING AND LYING ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in N.C.G.S. §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition are expressly disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or prior encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property: An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE, except as stated below in the instance of bankruptcy protection.

IF YOU ARE UNDER THE PROTECTION OF THE BANKRUPTCY COURT OR HAVE BEEN DISCHARGED AS A RESULT OF A BANK-RUPTCY PROCEEDING, THIS NOTICE IS GIVEN TO YOU PURSUANT TO STATUTORY REQUIREMENT AND FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES AND IS NOT INTENDED AS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT OR AS AN ACT TO COLLECT, ASSESS, OR RECOVER ALL OR ANY PORTION OF THE DEBT FROM YOU PERSONALLY.

Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, Crane & Partners, PLLC

110 Frederick St, Suite 200

Greenville, South Carolina 29607

Phone: (470) 321-7112, Ext. 204

Fax: 1-919-800-3528

RAS File Number: [23-125707]

************

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ALEXANDER COUNTY

621 Liledoun Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

General Notice

Alexander County (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project:

Industrial Park Shell Building Sewer System Extension Project

Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the Alexander County Administration Building, located at 621 Liledoun Rd, Suite 1; Taylorsville, NC 28681, until Tuesday, October 24th at 2:00 pm local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

The Project includes the following Work:

Approximately 2,400 linear feet of 8” gravity sanitary sewer and associated erosion control and appurtenances.

Owner anticipates that the Project’s total bid price will be approximately $520,000. The Project has an expected duration of 270 days.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is West Consultants, PLLC; 405 South Sterling Street; Morganton, NC 28655, the contact person is Kathy Jordan, phone: (828) 522-4725, email: kjordan@west-consultants.com. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8 AM and 5 PM and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below.

Bidding Documents also may be examined at:

-ConstructConnect– online at www.iSqFt.com; www.cmdgroup.com; www.bidclerk.com;

www.cdcnews.com; www.constructconnect.com

-McGraw-Hill Construction/Dodge – online at www.construction.com/dodge

Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office during the hours indicated above. Bidding Documents are available on compact disc (as portable document format (PDF) files) for a non-refundable charge of $50 including shipping via overnight express service. Alternatively, printed Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office either via in-person pick-up or via mail, upon Issuing Office’s receipt of payment for the Bidding Documents. The non-refundable cost of printed Bidding Documents is $300 per set, payable to “West Consultants, PLLC”. Upon Issuing Office’s receipt of payment, printed Bidding Documents will be sent via the Issuing Office’s delivery method of choice. An additional charge will be required for special shipping services requested by a Prospective Bidder. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the prospective Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

Bidders must hold a valid North Carolina General Contractors license with a classification of “PU-Water Lines and Sewer Lines” or “Unclassified”.

This project is being funded in whole or in part by Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) funds. All applicable requirements will apply to the contract: Bidders on this work will be required to comply with Section 109 and E.O. 11246 which prohibits discrimination in employment regarding race, creed, color, sex, or national origin. Bidders must comply with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Davis Bacon Act, Anti-Kickback Act, and Contract Work Hours and Safety Standards Act. Alexander County is committed to and supportive of efforts to effectively maintain and/or increase the use of Small and Minority/Women-Owned Business and Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) contract participation for Construction Projects, services (including professional and consulting services) and commodities purchases, AND increase contract participation to offer employment, training and contracting opportunities in accordance with Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968 (24 C.F.R Part 135).

Pre-bid Conference

A non-mandatory pre-bid conference for the Project will be held on Thursday, October 12th at 2:00 pm at the Alexander County Services Center; Conference Room; 151 West Main Avenue; Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Instructions to Bidders

For all further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents.

This information is available in Spanish or any other language upon request. Please contact Ben Willis at 828-322-9191 ext. 4280 or at PO Box 9026, Hickory, NC 28603 for accommodations for this request.

Esta información está disponible en español o en cualquier otro idioma bajo petición. Por favor, póngase en contacto con Ben Willis al 828-322-9191 ext. 4280 o en PO Box 9026, Hickory, NC 28603 de alojamiento para esta solicitud.

Alexander County reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids. Requests for withdrawal of bids shall be in accordance with Article 15 of the Instructions to Bidders.

Alexander County encourages small, minority, female, and local contractors to bid on this project. The County is an equal opportunity employer and encourages others to provide equal employment opportunities.

This Advertisement is issued by:

Owner: Alexander County

By: Shane Fox

Title: County Manager

Date: September 20, 2023

************

19 SP 120 NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Tammy C. Reese and John Edward Honeycutt, dated March 9, 2018, recorded on March 9, 2018, in Book 606, Page 1193 of the Alexander County Public Registry conveying certain real property in Alexander County to John B. Third, Trustee, for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., as nominee for Movement Mortgage, LLC. Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on September 29, 2023, at 12:00 PM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit: BEING ALL THAT CERTAIN TRACT #3, CONTAINING 4.00 ACRES, ACCORDING TO A PLAT ENTITLED “JULIA FLORENCE GWALTNEY ESTATE” AS SURVEYED BY FOX SURVEYING COMPANY, P.C., DATED SEPTEMBER 21, 2005, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 10, PAGE 51, ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR GREATER CERTAINTY OF DESCRIPTION. THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS CONVEYED SUBJECT TO THOSE CERTAIN RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS RECORDED IN BOOK 490 AT PAGE 169, ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY. Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record. Said property is commonly known as 1088 Ramie Mitchell Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636; Parcel ID: 0011391 A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, payable to Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, PLLC, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. Pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. § 45-21.30, if the highest bidder at the sale, resale, or any upset bidder fails to comply with its bid upon the tender of a deed for the real property, or after a bona fide attempt to tender such a deed, the clerk of superior court may, upon motion, enter an order authorizing a resale of the real property. The defaulting bidder at any sale or resale or any defaulting upset bidder is liable for the bid made, and in case a resale is had because of such default, shall remain liable to the extent that the final sale price is less than the bid plus all the costs of any resale. Any deposit or compliance bond made by the defaulting bidder shall secure payment of the amount, if any, for which the defaulting bidder remains liable under N.C. Gen. Stat. § 45-21.30. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED. Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to any and all superior liens, including taxes and special assessments. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Tammy C. Reese and John Edward Honeycutt. An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. § 45-21.29, in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. The notice shall also state that upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination [N.C. Gen. Stat. § 45-21.16(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination. If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Cape Fear Trustee Services, LLC, Substitute Trustee, Attorney Aaron Seagroves, NCSB No. 50979 Matthew Cogswell, NCSB No. 58827 5550 77 Center Drive, Suite 100 Charlotte, NC 28217 PHONE: 980-201-3840

File No.: 22-44005 59599

************

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

14SP000085-010

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY JAMES E. FOXX AND SANDY H. FOXX DATED MAY 13, 2004 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 468 AT PAGE 1664 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

*102.11-021520.FC02.202*

11-021520

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in payment of the secured debt and failure to perform the agreements contained therein and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the secured debt, the undersigned will expose for sale at public auction at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County courthouse at 11:00AM on October 5, 2023, the following described real estate and any improvements situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust executed James E. Foxx and Sandy H. Foxx, dated May 13, 2004 to secure the original principal amount of $150,956.00, and recorded in Book 468 at Page 1664 of the Alexander County Public Registry. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.

Address of property: 1177 Mountain Ridge Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tax Parcel ID: 0063343

Present Record Owners: James Eric Foxx and Sandy Hatton Foxx

The record owner(s) of the property, according to the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are James Eric Foxx and Sandy Hatton Foxx.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required from the highest bidder and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. Cash will not be accepted. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. After the expiration of the upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS residing at the property: be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon 10 days written notice to the landlord. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is August 17, 2023.

Jason K. Purser, NCSB# 28031

Morgan R. Lewis, NCSB# 57732

Attorney for LLG Trustee, LLC, Substitute Trustee

LOGS Legal Group LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

(704) 333-8156 Fax

www.LOGS.com

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER BEFORE THE CLERK

FILE No. 23-E-300

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of JOHN MICHAEL CLINE., deceased of 218 Clouse Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28682, this is to notify all persons having claims against

the Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before December 20th, 2023, or this notice will be placed in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 12th day of September, 2023.

Guy Cline

4415 Scalybark Lane

Sherrills Ford, NC 28673

James M. Deal, Jr.

DEAL, MOSELEY & SMITH, LLP

Attorneys at Law

PO Box 311

Boone, NC 28607

************

NOTICE OF ELECTION

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA

The Municipal General Election for the Town of Taylorsville will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Voters will be asked to show photo ID when they vote. All voters will be allowed to vote with or without ID. Voters who lack ID can get one for free from their county board of elections. Find out more at ncsbe.gov/voter-id. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. One-stop early voting will be held at the following locations from Thursday, October 19, 2023, to Saturday, November 4, 2023:

County Board of Elections Office – 370 1st Ave SW, Taylorsville, NC 28681

Open Thursday, October 19 – Friday, October 20, 8:00 am until 5:00 pm

Open Monday, October 23 – Friday, October 27, 8:00 am until 5:00 pm

Open Monday, October 30 – Friday, November 3, 8:00 am until 5:00 pm

Open Saturday, November 4, 8:00 am until 3:00 pm

Absentee ballots will be mailed to voters who have requested them beginning October 6, 2023. A voter can fill out an absentee ballot request form at votebymail.ncsbe.gov, or by filling out a request form provided by the board of elections. The request must be received through the website or by the Alexander County Board of Elections by 5 p.m. October 31, 2023. Registered voters who live within the boundaries of the Town of Taylorsville may vote in the municipal election. Municipal contests include the mayor and members of the municipality’s governing board. The voter registration deadline for this election is 5 p.m. Friday, October 13, 2023. Eligible individuals who are not registered by that deadline may register and vote at any early voting site during the early voting period. New registrants will be required to provide documentation of their residence.

Questions? Call the Alexander County Board of Elections Office at (828) 632-2990 or send an email to elections@alexandercountync.gov.

Ray Warren, Chairman

Alexander County Board of Elections

************

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

23sp73

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY ARTHUR F. ELMER AND MARION K. ELMER DATED DECEMBER 18, 2002 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 444 AT PAGE 1851 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

*102.23-116503.FC01.202*

23-116503

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in payment of the secured debt and failure to perform the agreements contained therein and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the secured debt, the undersigned will expose for sale at public auction at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County courthouse at 12:00PM on October 6, 2023, the following described real estate and any improvements situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust executed Arthur F. Elmer and Marion K. Elmer, dated December 18, 2002 to secure the original principal amount of $69,100.00, and recorded in Book 444 at Page 1851 of the Alexander County Public Registry. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.

Address of property: 320 Never Mountain Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tax Parcel ID: 006229

Present Record Owners: Marion Kerr Elmer

The record owner(s) of the property, according to the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Marion Kerr Elmer.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required from the highest bidder and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. Cash will not be accepted. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. After the expiration of the upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS residing at the property: be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon 10 days written notice to the landlord. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is September 18, 2023.

Jason K. Purser, NCSB# 28031

Attorney for LLG Trustee, LLC, Substitute Trustee

LOGS Legal Group LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

(704) 333-8156 Fax

www.LOGS.com

************

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors, of the Estate of Frederick Earl Lackey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of December, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of September, 2023.

MELISSA DEAL

1216 County Home Rd.

Taylosville, NC 28681

AMANDA SIMPSON

1182 County Home Rd

Taylorsville, NC 28681

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Barry Leslie Deal, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Judy Rogers Deal, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of December 13th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 6th day of September, 2023.

BARRY LESLIE DEAL

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

************

CO-ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators, of the Estate of Mary Jo Grant, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of December, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of September, 2023.

DUSTIN WILSON GRANT

2969 Hickory Hwy

Statesville, NC 28677

HEATHER GRANT SPALLER

9161 Paul Payne Store Rd

Stony Point, NC 28678

************

CO-ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators, of the Estate of Jeffrey Milton Reid, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of December, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of September, 2023.

ASHLEIGH RICHEY

1528 Bethlehem School Rd

Hickory, NC 28601

WHITNEY REESE

323 Dogwood Acres Ln

Taylorsville, NC 28681

