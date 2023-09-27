School system “town hall” meeting on budget Oct. 3

The Alexander County Board of Education will be hosting a community “town hall” meeting on Tuesday, October 3, at 6:00 p.m. at the Alexander County Auditorium on the campus of Alexander Central High School.

The purpose of the town hall is the following:

1. To share information about the current state of the budget for Alexander County Schools

2. To openly invite the community to sign up for constructive work sessions

3. To communicate the next steps of this process and keep everyone apprised of the progress.

On October 6, everyone who signed up on October 3 will be sent a Doodle Poll with possible meeting times for additional work groups October 23-27 and November 6-10. Depending on the interest, the school leaders will choose one of two dates and possible locations.