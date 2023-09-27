Sharon Rose Horski McKee, 82, of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at Carolina Caring in Catawba County.

She was born to the late Edward L. Horski and Esther Skinner Horski on Friday, August 22, 1941, in Shiawassee, Michigan. Mrs. McKee taught in public and private schools in several states. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of Sharon include her husband of 38 years, Rusty McKee, and a sister, Becky Wretlind.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Bethlehem Baptist Church from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Bethlehem Baptist Church at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. Rev. Dean Chambers will officiate.

The family will accept flowers or memorials may be made to Gideons International, PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

