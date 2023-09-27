Veteran Services Office moving to County Services Center



To provide enhanced service to local veterans, the Alexander County Veteran Services Office will move to the Alexander County Services Center, located at 151 West Main Avenue in Taylorsville. The new office location will become effective on Monday, October 9, 2023.

According to Veteran Services Officer Cherry Kilby, the move will provide a larger space and improved access to veterans.

“I am very excited about moving our office to the services center, as our current space is very limited,” said Kilby. “The new office will have more seating and a conference table where I can better assist our veterans.”

Kilby also noted that she will be in training during the week of October 2 and the Veteran Services Office will be closed that week.

For more information, call (828) 632-5411.