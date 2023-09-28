Angela Mayes, 50, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born on April 10, 1973, in Alexander County. Angela was a furniture worker and a caregiver. She was of the Baptist faith and loved going to flea markets. She was a caring and loving friend and loved her grandchildren dearly.

She was preceded in death by a son, Damien J. Mayes; and her grandparents, Harvey and Lucille Mayes.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her mother, Diane Poole Carlton and husband Robert; her father, Harvey Mayes II and wife Rhonda; her son, Lamar Mayes of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Braiden Hall, Piper Mayes, Nikkolai Mayes, and one on the way; her brothers, Harvey Mayes III of Pennsylvania, and Marcus Carlton of Wilkesboro; very special friend, Gwen Miller; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The Home-Going Service will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, October 6, 2023, in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jarvis Saner and Rev. Sterling Howard will officiate. Burial will follow in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery on Hwy 90 East of Taylorsville. The family requests that everyone please wear a mask at all services. The body will lie in state from 1 p.m. until 3:45 p.m., Friday, October 6, 2023, in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

