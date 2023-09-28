Burpee Loyd Wike, 99, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Wake Forest Medical Center Wilkes Campus.

Burpee was born September 5, 1924, in Alexander County, the son of the late Charlie P. Wike and Lois Kerley Wike.

Earlier in his working career, he worked 26 years for Hedrick Manufacturing, then Alexvale Furniture, and then for Deal Orchards. He was the oldest member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. He was a man who enjoyed working and caring for his family.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his wife of 76 years, Mildred Herman Wike of the home; his sons, Jimmy Wike (Libby) of Taylorsville, Keith Wike (Vicki) of Stony Point, Jackie Wike (Kathy) of Taylorsville, and Daryl Wike (Mary) of Hiddenite; his grandchildren, Fred Wike (Brooke), Geoff Wike (Ashley), Robbie Wike, Kristin Huffman (Andy), Michelle Tobias (Jim), Bradley Wike (Danielle), Jaclyn Mahler (Kade), Andy Wike, and Taylor Wike; several great-grandchildren; his brother, Jasper Wike of Taylorsville; his sister, Arlene Mason of Ohio; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, October 1, 2023, at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. Dr. James Smith will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Pallbearers include Fred Wike, Geoff Wike, Andy Wike, Jason Wike, Andy Huffman, and Jim Tobias.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Hebron Baptist Church.

