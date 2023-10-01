Charles Armall Adams, Sr. “Doc,” 79, of Stony Point, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.

He was born January 25, 1944, in Iredell County, the son of the late Robert Adams and Pauline Wellman Adams.

He worked for RockTenn for 33 years before retiring. He was a faithful member of Third Creek Baptist Church, deacon, usher, and sang in the men’s choir. “Doc” loved bowling, coaching all types of sports, and being a mentor to children. He was a man with a kind heart. He loved people and was a strong believer in the Lord.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 57 years, Jeanette Howell Adams of the home; his sons, Charles Armall Adams, Jr. of Stony Point, and Brian Ashley Adams of Gastonia; his grandchildren, Karis Alexandia Adams, Brayden Charles Adams, and Nolan Asher Adams; his God-daughter, Jasmine Gibson; his God-son, Brandon Scott; his sisters, Lola Audrey (Anthony), Barbara, Kathy (James Sr.), and Linda (Kenneth Sr.), all of Cleveland, Ohio; his brother, Clarence of Cleveland, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The Home-Going Service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 7, 2023, at Third Creek Baptist Church. Rev. Tommy Carpenter will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service. The body will lie in state from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Friday, October 6, 2023, in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

