Mary Ann Mae Pinyan Stone, of Mooresville, was taken by Jesus to heaven on October 1, 2023.

Ann was the youngest and last of 13 children born into the family of John Sherman Pinyan and Lodie Sowers Pinyan on March 27, 1942. She graduated from North Mecklenburg High School in 1960. She married Kenneth Lenial Stone Jr. (deceased May 2000) on July 14, 1962.

Ann was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and is survived by two children, Sherman Clayton (Clay) Stone and wife Laura, and Dale Brian Stone and wife Holly; six grandchildren, Jake Stone and wife Nicole, Savanah Stone, Seth Stone and wife Jenna, Abigail Carney and husband Foster, Alyssa Beal and husband Tim, and Nesro Stone; and three great-grandchildren, Rosalie Carney, Shailey Beal, and Ashlyn Dempsey.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her siblings, brothers, John Sherman Pinyan II, Pheanis Pinyan, Patrick Pinyan, Floyd Pinyan, Earl Pinyan, A.G. Pinyan, and Buck Pinyan, and sisters, Ethel Wilson, Dixie Kendall, Louise Rich, Maxine Price, and Alma Horne.

Ann grew up in the Derita/Nevin Community of Charlotte. Once married, she and Ken lived and worked in Charlotte and raised their family. They moved to Mooresville in 1983 and enjoyed many years together on Ken’s family property. Eventually, Clay and Dale moved to Mooresville and joined them along with their families. There were many birthdays and holidays celebrated around great food and family time in their home.

After Ken’s death, Ann continued to live in Mooresville until 2021 when she was able to make a lifelong dream come true of living in the town where her mother grew up, Taylorsville. Ann enjoyed Taylorsville with its slow, country life and the many kind friends she made during her short time there.

Ann was a devoted Christian, a homemaker, a wonderful cook, and a caregiver to so many. She also enjoyed gardening and helping raise her grandchildren. Ann enjoyed visiting with family and friends and going to antique stores.

Mom was the most generous person on this earth. She cared more about giving to her family and friends than to herself. She enriched all of our lives through her love and generosity. God has gained a new angel even though our hearts are sad. We are happy for her new residence in her heavenly home but will miss her greatly.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, October 7, 2023, with viewing starting at 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Zion Community Cemetery, Cornelius. Lunch will be served after the service at Davidson United Methodist Church Chapel, Davidson. Everyone is welcome to come and join in a family reunion and celebration of Ann’s life with some of her favorite foods.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Gordon Hospice House, Statesville, in her honor.

