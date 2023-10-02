Audrey Bernice Carrier Freeman, 69, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, October 2, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Audrey was born November 23, 1953, in Bristol, Tennessee, the daughter of Minnie Alice Miller and the late Garland Lyndall Carrier. She drove a truck with her husband for several years and was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her daughters, Shelly Freeman of Taylorsville, and Elizabeth Jennifer Freeman of Wilkes County; her sons, Stephen Matthew Freeman and Michael Jordan Freeman, both of Taylorsville; her sisters, Pat Garret of Hickory, Pam Carrier, and Kimberly Carrier, both of Claremont; and her brothers, Roger Carrier and Tim Carrier.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until Noon, Friday, October 6, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory.

