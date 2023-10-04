Geraldean Holloway Smith, 74, passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at her home in Alexander County.

She was born to the late Daniel Hort Holloway and Flossie Wagoner Holloway on Wednesday, September 14, 1949, in Wilkes County. Geraldean was a member of Millersville Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of Geraldean include her son, William Smith of Lenoir, and brother, Jimmy Wagoner of High Point.

A visitation will be held Saturday, October 7, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held Saturday, October 7, 2023, in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at Liledoun Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Bill Orren will officiate.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Millersville Christian Academy, 130 Millersville Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

