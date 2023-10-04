Kelly Elliott Watson, born in Statesville, raised in Stony Point, and a lifetime Alexander County resident, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. She was 62 years old.

Kelly is survived by her husband of 44 years, Steven L. Watson, as well as her two sons and their wives, Lee A. Watson (Julie R. Watson) and Alexander W. Watson (Jessica M. French Watson); parents, Stanley A. Elliott and Brenda S. Elliott; and brother, Stanley A. Elliott, Jr. and his wife Karen T. Elliott. She also has seven grandchildren, Margot J. Watson, Finnegan T. Watson, Charles D. Watson, Selah A. Watson, Juniper R. Watson, Cedric J.L. Watson, and one on the way.

The family will have a private graveside service and a Celebration of Life service will be held at New Life Church on Sunday, October 8, at 10:30 a.m.

After graduating from the Hair Stylist Academy of Cosmetology in 1997, Kelly thrived as a hairstylist — which was a childhood dream of hers — until 2021. She loved the craft, but spending time with her clients was her favorite part of the job.

Kelly was a worshipper at her core. She wrote songs, sang, and played piano beautifully, but she demonstrated genuine adoration for her Savior through much more than music — she worshipped Him in her daily life and valued His presence above everything else.

In John 4:23, Jesus said, “The hour is coming, and is now here, when the true worshipers will worship the Father in spirit and truth, for the Father is seeking such people to worship him” (CSB).

The Father found a true worshipper in Kelly, and she lived out a pure devotion to His Kingdom that was obvious to anyone who knew her. Her love for Jesus was clearly seen and felt in how she conducted her life and treated others.

Kelly loved the Scriptures and prayed fervently. She was endlessly forgiving, loved her family and friends unconditionally, and brought joy to every room she entered. She saw everyone she met as valuable and important, and cared about even the minor details of their lives.

This is why she was so loved and why people felt such a kinship to her. It’s also why her absence has left such a gaping hole in our hearts.

But Kelly is now with her King, renewed in His glory and enjoying all His splendor. Her 2.5-year journey with cancer, the whole of which she navigated with tenacity and dignity, is over. She’s not sick. She’s not in pain. She’s in paradise and she’s whole.

We miss and mourn Kelly deeply here on earth, but we rest in assurance that she is in the Almighty’s presence now. She is alive in His glory for all eternity, and we will see her again in the blink of an eye.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

