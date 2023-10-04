LEGAL NOTICES

************

Notice of Change in Time of Absentee Meetings

The following is a notice of Change in Time of Absentee Meetings in which the Alexander County Board of Elections will meet (if necessary) to approve the applications for absentee ballots for the Taylorsville Municipal Election to be held on Tuesday November 7 2023. Meetings will be held at the Alexander County Board of Elections office, 370 1st Avenue SW, pursuant to G.S. 163-230.1 (f). The Board may transact other business at this time.

2:00pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

2:00pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

2:00pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

2:00pm Tuesday, October 24, 2023

2:00pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

5:00pm Monday, November 6, 2023

2:00pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

Ray Warren, Chairman

Alexander County Board of Elections

notice

oct4-23c

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Lisa Bishop, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Charles Perry Bishop, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of January 4th, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 2nd day of October, 2023.

LISA BISHOP

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executrix

oct25-23p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Ruth W. Query, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of September, 2023.

ROGER ADAMS

7352 Millersville Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

oct25-23p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Elzia Russell deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of September, 2023.

SUSAN LACKEY

PO Box 15573

New Bern, NC 28561

executor

oct25-23p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Linda Fox Harding, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of September, 2023.

CHRISTA BOWMAN GRIFFIN

445 Telephone Exchange Rd.

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

oct25-23p

Public Notice

Statement of ownership, management, and circulation required by Section 3685, Title 39, United States Code U.S. Postal Service. Information for The Taylorsville Times, published weekly at Taylorsville, NC for the year ending September 30, 2023, State of North Carolina, County of Alexander.

The name and address of the publisher is Walter Lee Sharpe, P.O. Box 279, Taylorsville, NC 28681. The editor is Walter Lee Sharpe, P.O. Box 279, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Managing editor is Micah Henry, P.O. Box 279, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

The known bondholders, mortgage and other security holders owning or holding one percent or more of the total amount of bonds, mortgage or other securities is none.

The average number of copies of each issue of this publication sold or distributed through the mail or otherwise to paid subscribers during the preceding 12 months was 3,692.

oct4-23p

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Elizabeth Weaver Kosloski, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Ronald Ray Weaver, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of January 4th, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 3rd day of October, 2023.

ELIZABETH WEAVER KOSLOSKI

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executrix

oct25-23p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Edward Joseph O’Keefe, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of July, 2023.

STEVEN BULLOCK

131 St. Jill Circle

Statesville, NC 28625

executor

oct25-23p

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

FILE NUMBER: 23 SP 68

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust executed by MATTHEW L. WEDDING AND MAYGAN WEDDING payable to ATLANTIC BAY MORTGAGE GROUP LLC, lender, to ALAN G. CARPENTER, ATTORNEY AT-LAW, Trustee, dated February 25, 2022, and recorded in Book 650, Page 50 of the Alexander County Public Registry by Goddard & Peterson, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, default having been made in the terms of agreement set forth by the loan agreement secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Goddard & Peterson, PLLC, , having been substituted as Successor Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Official Records of Alexander County, North Carolina, in Book 663, Page 2332, and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, on Friday October 13, 2023 at 11:00am, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER(S): 139938

ADDRESS: 188 BLACKBURN WIKE RD HICKORY, NC 28601

PRESENT RECORD OWNER(S): MATTHEW L. WEDDING AND MAYGAN WEDDING

THE LAND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS SITUATED IN THE STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, COUNTY OF ALEXANDER, AND IS DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 650, PAGE 50 AS FOLLOWS:

BEING ALL OF NEW LOT NO. 5, CONTAINING 0.96 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT ENTITLED “RECOMBINATION SURVEY, SURVEYED FOR MATTHEW WEDDING,” BY DONALD G. BOLICK, PROFESSIONAL LAND SURVEYOR, DATED FEBRUARY 5, 2021 AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 17, PAGE 172, ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY.

THERE IS ALSO CONVEYED TO THE GRANTEE, HIS HEIRS AND ASSIGNS, A PERPETUAL RIGHT AND EASEMENT FOR A ROADWAY FOR THE PURPOSE OF INGRESS, EGRESS, AND REGRESS, SAID ROADWAY TO BE ELEVEN (11) FEET IN WIDTH AND TO EXTEND FROM NC HWY 127 WEST ALONG THE PRESENTLY EXISTING ROADWAY TO THE LOT HEREIN CONVEYED SAID ROADWAY ADJOINING AND LYING ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in N.C.G.S. §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition are expressly disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or prior encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property: An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE, except as stated below in the instance of bankruptcy protection.

IF YOU ARE UNDER THE PROTECTION OF THE BANKRUPTCY COURT OR HAVE BEEN DISCHARGED AS A RESULT OF A BANK-RUPTCY PROCEEDING, THIS NOTICE IS GIVEN TO YOU PURSUANT TO STATUTORY REQUIREMENT AND FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES AND IS NOT INTENDED AS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT OR AS AN ACT TO COLLECT, ASSESS, OR RECOVER ALL OR ANY PORTION OF THE DEBT FROM YOU PERSONALLY.

Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, Crane & Partners, PLLC

110 Frederick St, Suite 200

Greenville, South Carolina 29607

Phone: (470) 321-7112, Ext. 204

Fax: 1-919-800-3528

RAS File Number: [23-125707]

notice

oct4-23c

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER BEFORE THE CLERK

FILE No. 23-E-300

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of JOHN MICHAEL CLINE., deceased of 218 Clouse Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28682, this is to notify all persons having claims against

the Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before December 20th, 2023, or this notice will be placed in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 12th day of September, 2023.

Guy Cline

4415 Scalybark Lane

Sherrills Ford, NC 28673

James M. Deal, Jr.

DEAL, MOSELEY & SMITH, LLP

Attorneys at Law

PO Box 311

Boone, NC 28607

administrator

oct11-23c

NOTICE OF ELECTION

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA

The Municipal General Election for the Town of Taylorsville will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Voters will be asked to show photo ID when they vote. All voters will be allowed to vote with or without ID. Voters who lack ID can get one for free from their county board of elections. Find out more at ncsbe.gov/voter-id. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. One-stop early voting will be held at the following locations from Thursday, October 19, 2023, to Saturday, November 4, 2023:

County Board of Elections Office – 370 1st Ave SW, Taylorsville, NC 28681

Open Thursday, October 19 – Friday, October 20, 8:00 am until 5:00 pm

Open Monday, October 23 – Friday, October 27, 8:00 am until 5:00 pm

Open Monday, October 30 – Friday, November 3, 8:00 am until 5:00 pm

Open Saturday, November 4, 8:00 am until 3:00 pm

Absentee ballots will be mailed to voters who have requested them beginning October 6, 2023. A voter can fill out an absentee ballot request form at votebymail.ncsbe.gov, or by filling out a request form provided by the board of elections. The request must be received through the website or by the Alexander County Board of Elections by 5 p.m. October 31, 2023. Registered voters who live within the boundaries of the Town of Taylorsville may vote in the municipal election. Municipal contests include the mayor and members of the municipality’s governing board. The voter registration deadline for this election is 5 p.m. Friday, October 13, 2023. Eligible individuals who are not registered by that deadline may register and vote at any early voting site during the early voting period. New registrants will be required to provide documentation of their residence.

Questions? Call the Alexander County Board of Elections Office at (828) 632-2990 or send an email to elections@alexandercountync.gov.

Ray Warren, Chairman

Alexander County Board of Elections

notice

oct11-23c

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors, of the Estate of Frederick Earl Lackey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of December, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of September, 2023.

MELISSA DEAL

1216 County Home Rd.

Taylosville, NC 28681

AMANDA SIMPSON

1182 County Home Rd

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

oct4-23p

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Barry Leslie Deal, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Judy Rogers Deal, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of December 13th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 6th day of September, 2023.

BARRY LESLIE DEAL

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

administrator

oct4-23p

CO-ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators, of the Estate of Mary Jo Grant, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of December, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of September, 2023.

DUSTIN WILSON GRANT

2969 Hickory Hwy

Statesville, NC 28677

HEATHER GRANT SPALLER

9161 Paul Payne Store Rd

Stony Point, NC 28678

administrator

oct4-23p

CO-ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators, of the Estate of Jeffrey Milton Reid, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of December, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of September, 2023.

ASHLEIGH RICHEY

1528 Bethlehem School Rd

Hickory, NC 28601

WHITNEY REESE

323 Dogwood Acres Ln

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

oct4-23p