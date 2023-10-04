Marijuana trafficking arrest made

Taylorsville Police officers arrested a Wilkes County man on charges of trafficking marijuana and other drug crimes, said Police Chief Michael Millsaps.

Jerry Dean Osborne, age 31 of North Wilkesboro, was arrested Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, and charged with Felony Trafficking Marijuana, Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Marijuana, Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia. Driving While License Revoked, and Open Container.

Also, in a written report presented to Town Council members on Tuesday, October 3, Millsaps indicated that Officers Jennifer Patrick and Joseph Cohee were able to take 2.95 pounds of marijuana, 9.88 pounds of THC wax, and 6.5 pounds of THC vaping pens off Taylorsville streets.

Chief Millsaps also indicated there were eight incident reports filed by School Resource Officers at Alexander Central High School, including damage to property, simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, simple affray, weapon on campus, disseminating harmful material to minors, and sexual assault and sexual battery charges (which happened at a work location but were reported at the school).

Some 57 traffic violations, one drug violation, and one felony arrest were charged during the Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign, Millsaps stated in the report.