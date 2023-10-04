Mary Bell Parsons Moore, 91, passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at her home in Alexander County.

Mrs. Moore was born August 20, 1932, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Robert Parsons and Ada Howell Parsons.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by spouses, AY Parsons and Frank Moore; daughter, Marilyn Parsons Mitchell; sons, Edward Jr. Parsons and Jeris Calvin Parsons; brothers, Ned, Ross, Rance, John and Willie Parsons; and sisters, Lucy Evans, Virginia Parsons, Barbara Millsaps, and Maudie Horton.

Those left to cherish the memory of Mrs. Moore include two daughters, Sherry Connelly and Edith Odom (Vernon); son, Ivan Parsons (Terri); brothers, John William Parsons, Robert Parsons (Magdalene), Douglas Parsons (Lisa), and Gary Parsons; sisters, Rachel Millsaps (James), Carolyn Lineberger, Celia Teague (Sanford), and Pamela Lineberger (Jack); and a host of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Mrs. Moore’s body will lie in state from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday, October 9, 2023, in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at Clark’s Chapel Baptist Church, 806 Eufola Road, Statesville, NC 28677. A Celebration of Life Service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

