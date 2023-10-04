Randy Lee Bumgarner, 68, passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Catawba County.

He was born to the late Frank O. Bumgarner and Thelma Watts Deal on Wednesday, October 6, 1954, in Alexander County. Mr. Bumgarner was a retired DOT supervisor. Randy was a member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church where he was very involved and served as sound technician.

Randy enjoyed rebuilding old cars, riding motorcycles and horses, and was a jack of all trades. He also enjoyed singing, playing piano and guitar, and the Shakedown Band. Randy loved his children and grandchildren and cherished spending time with them.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Bumgarner.

Those left to cherish the memories of Randy include the love of his life, Carmen Brookshire; son, Justin Bumgarner (April Tyner); daughter, Chelsey Parsons (Ryan); two grandchildren, Iris Tyner and Henry Goldby; extended family: two daughters, Kimberly Brookshire and Alyson B. Goldby (Alex); son, Johnathan Brookshire; brother, Fred Bumgarner (Shirley); sisters, Margie Mays-Hines and Carol Mecimore (Harold); sister-in-law, Rosetta Bumgarner; and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Mt. Herman Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Paul Schronce will officiate. Inurnment will be with the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Herman Baptist Church, PO Box 697, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

