Wike tapped for Town Manager role

Council makes Waste Ordinance change

By MICAH HENRY

Aaron Wike was approved as the official Town Manager for Taylorsville during the Town Council meeting on Tuesday, October 3. The motion was approved 4-0 with Mayor Pro Tem Kenny Poole presiding.

Mayor George Holleman was traveling to a state meeting in Raleigh Tuesday but left a written statement endorsing Wike for the manager position.

Wike’s base salary is $90,000 yearly plus benefits, along with a $500 monthly vehicle allowance in lieu of being assigned a Town vehicle to drive for Town business, according to his contract.

In other Town business:

• Council members approved, in a 4-0 vote, a change in the Solid Waste Ordinance to exclude trees, tree limbs, and other materials resulting from work completed by a commercial tree service from among the items which is collected by the Town garbage customers.

• A one year, rent-free lease agreement between the Town and Timothy McCullen Trust/Irish Rose Spendthrift Trust was approved 4-0 for the Old Alexander County Hospital property, for allowing vendor space and festival overflow parking. This is similar to the Town’s lease agreement with the previous owner of the property. The Town will be responsible for maintaining the appearance of the grounds and will maintain liability insurance on same. Either party can give a 30 day notice to terminate the lease.

• The Council approved 4-0 a three-year agreement, discussed at previous meetings, to have the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office provide School Resource Officer services for Taylorsville Elementary School, Alexander Early College, and the Student Success Center. The Town agreed to reimburse the ACSO for all costs to train, employ, and assign two SROs to each school location, including salaries, benefits, uniforms, equipment, vehicles, and administration. A grant the school system obtained provides $44,000 per officer for these jobs and the Town’s cost will be $31,184.28 of the projected $166,457.08 per officer (including $75,442 each for vehicle and equipment, amortized over ten years).

• A reimbursement for damage to the Ellendale sewer pump station was received in a repair agreement with Alexander County in the amount of $2,912.41.

• The Council agreed to close 1st Street in the area of the Courthouse Park during the week of October 16, to allow Alexander County officials to repair concrete in that area. The street will only be closed during normal working hours when concrete demolition and repairs are taking place.

• An outside sewer tap was approved for a tract at 392 Linney’s Mountain Road for applicant Trent Robinette. He is building a home at that location and there is an existing water system tap already on the vacant lot.

• The Council agreed to surplus the following: a McCormick-Deering No. 7 pull behind sickle mower (antique, used for display), 2008 Bobcat zero-turn mower, 1991 Massey-Ferguson 1035 tractor, a 1978 dump truck chassis, 1984 Chevy truck, two 1994 Chevy dump trucks, and a 1999 Ford dump truck. The items will be put up for auction online.

• The next Town Council meeting is set for Tuesday, November 7, at 5:30 p.m., at Town Hall.