Anna (Arlene) Barnett, 83, of Taylorsville, formerly of Hickory, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 7, 2023, after a brief and unexpected illness.

Services will be held at Alexander Funeral Service, 193 NC-16, Taylorsville, NC 28681 on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, her wishes are to support Hospice of Alexander, 50 Lucy Echerd Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

For more details about Arlene’s life, her Facebook page is open.

