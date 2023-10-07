Carol Pennell Barr, 81, passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at The Greens in Catawba County.

She was born to the late Conley and Elsie Carson Pennell on Thursday, July 2, 1942, in Iredell County. Mrs. Barr was a member of East Taylorsville Baptist Church, she loved her Lord and her church. Carol enjoyed traveling and loved her family and spending time with them.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Denver Barr, and a brother, Stanley Pennell (Gayle).

Those left to cherish the memories of Carol include her sons, Kenneth Barr (Bobbie), James Barr, Mike Barr (Tina), and Greg Barr (Amy); a sister, Toni Shumate (Bill); eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Mrs. Barr will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at East Taylorsville Baptist Church Sanctuary. Funeral Services will follow at 3:00 p.m. Pastor Kevin White and Rev. Durant Barr will officiate. Burial will follow at Friendship Community Cemetery.

The pallbearers are Lance Barr, Caleb Barr, Cody Barr, Tyler Barnette, T.J. Norton, and Koty Sweet. Matthew Johnson is an honorary pallbearer.

The family will accept flowers or donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

