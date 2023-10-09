Henry Ray Benfield, 49, passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Iredell County.

He was born on Saturday, July 31, 1974, to Don and Retha Hill Benfield in Alexander County. Henry enjoyed working on and racing old cars and trucks.

Those left to cherish the memories of Henry include his parents, Don and Retha Benfield; brothers, David Brown and John Brown; and sisters, Elecia Mitchell and Crystal Enriquez.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.