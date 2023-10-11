************

HELP WANTED! Paving Operator, Motor Grader Operator, General Laborers and a CDL Driver that may be required to help with Setup or Paving Crew. Positions are for Full-Time Labor but will consider applicants for Part-Time. Pay Rate is Negotiable. We offer 100% paid Health and Dental Insurance as well as paid holidays. 11 sets of uniforms are also provided. Contact us today! 828-322-1706.

************

Hickory Fence Company, LLC is hiring! Are you a hard worker and detail oriented? We want you! Previous fence and welding experience not required. Paid holidays and 2 weeks vacation time. Valid driver’s license with clean driving record are required. Apply in person at 4152 Section House Rd, Hickory, NC.