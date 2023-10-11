Jackie Dale Blankenship, 71, of Statesville, passed away on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Jackie was born February 26, 1952, in Alexander County, the son of the late Grover Blankenship and Leona Walker Blakenship.

He worked for Sipe’s Wholesale for several years and then worked in the construction industry. He was of the Christian faith and enjoyed fishing and playing horseshoes, loved the outdoors, and liked to build about anything.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Blankenship.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his companion for 20 years, Leona Moore; his sister, Joyce Hughes of Statesville; his brothers, Roger Blankenship and good friend Bernice, and Russell Blankenship, all of Taylorsville; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, October 15, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Speaker Joyce Hughes will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service.

