LEGAL NOTICES

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

FILE NUMBER: 23 SP 39

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust executed by PAMELA J WESTON payable to ADVANCED FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. , Lender, to DENNIS F. HARDIMAN OF BRISTOL COUNTY , RI, Trustee, dated August 22, 2003, and recorded in Book 457, Page 1641 and further modified by Agreement recorded on August 31, 2017 in Book 601, Page 2343 of the Alexander County Public Registry by Goddard & Peterson, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, default having been made in the terms of agreement set forth by the loan agreement secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Goddard & Peterson, PLLC, , having been substituted as Successor Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Official Records of Alexander County, North Carolina, in Book 656, Page 1797, and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, on Thursday October 26 at 11:00 AM and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER(S): 0000294

ADDRESS: 190 BARNES LANE STONY POINT, NC 28678

ALL THAT CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN SHARPES TOWNSHIP, ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING ON AN IRON STAKE LOCATED ON THE SOUTH EDGE OF THE RIGHT OF WAY OF STATE ROAD #1489, BARNES DRIVE, SAID BEGINNING POINT BEING A COMMON CORNER OF LOT NO. 25 AND 26 OF THE G.F. BARNES SUBDIVISION PROPERTY AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 43 OF THE ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY, AND RUNNING THENCE WITH THE EDGE OF THE RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID ROAD SOUTH 46 DEGREES 25’ WEST 109.75 FEET TO AN IRON STAKE, A COMMON CORNER WITH LOT NO. 27; THENCE SOUTH 45 DEGREES 58’ EAST 189.1 FEET TO AN IRON STAKE LOCATED WITHIN A 6 FOOT RIGHT OF WAY; THENCE NORTH 45 DEGREES 28’ EAST 100 FEET TO AN IRON STAKE, A COMMON CORNER WITH LOT NO. 25; THENCE NORTH 43 DEGREES 0’ WEST 187.3 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 26 OF G.F. BARNES SUBDIVISION AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 43, ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO PAMELA J. WESTON BY DEED FROM STEPHEN A. JOHNSON AND WIFE, MARTHA C. JOHNSON, RECORDED 01/07/1993 IN DEED BOOK 344 PAGE 540

TAX ID# 0000353

PRESENT RECORD OWNER(S): HEIRS OF PAMELA J WESTON

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in N.C.G.S. §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition are expressly disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or prior encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property: An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE, except as stated below in the instance of bankruptcy protection.

IF YOU ARE UNDER THE PROTECTION OF THE BANKRUPTCY COURT OR HAVE BEEN DISCHARGED AS A RESULT OF A BANK-RUPTCY PROCEEDING, THIS NOTICE IS GIVEN TO YOU PURSUANT TO STATUTORY REQUIREMENT AND FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES AND IS NOT INTENDED AS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT OR AS AN ACT TO COLLECT, ASSESS, OR RECOVER ALL OR ANY PORTION OF THE DEBT FROM YOU PERSONALLY.

Thomas R. Goddard

Goddard & Peterson, PLLC

Substitute Trustee

125 B Williamsboro Street

Oxford, NC 27565

notice

oct18-23c

NORTH CAROLINA

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

IREDELL COUNTY FILE NO. 22 JT 89; 22 JT 90; 22 JT 91

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE MATTER OF:

CARTER FOX, TUCKER FOX,

LIAM FOX,

Minor Children.

TO: UNKNOWN BIOLOGICAL FATHER OF THE ABOVE-NAMED MINOR CHILDREN, CARTER, BORN JULY 18, 2021, TUCKER, BORN JULY 18, 2021, IN FORSYTH COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA, AND LIAM, BORN APRIL 17, 2019, IN IREDELL COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA, TO ALISHA MARIE FOX (DATE OF BIRTH: 07/19/1985).

TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief sought is termination of your parental rights with regard to the minor children, CARTER FOX, TUCKER FOX, AND LIAM FOX. (An Order for Service by Publication was entered by the District Court Judge on October 3, 2023.)

You are required to make a defense to such pleading no later than November 20, 2023 and upon your failure to do so the Iredell County Department of Social Services will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED to appear and answer the Petition by serving the original of your written response upon the Iredell County Clerk of District Court, Juvenile Division, Iredell County Hall of Justice, 226 Stockton Street, Statesville, NC 28677, within forty (40) days after the date of first publication, or no later than November 20, 2023. You must also serve a copy of your written response on the Petitioner’s Attorney listed below.

You have a right to be represented by an attorney in this case. If you want an attorney and cannot afford one, the Court will appoint an attorney for you. You may contact the Iredell County Clerk of District Court immediately to ask for a court-appointed attorney. This is a new case, and any attorney appointed to represent you in another case will not represent you in this case unless the Court appoints that person again or you retain them. A copy of the Petition may also be obtained from the Clerk of Court during regular business hours.

This Notice first given the 11th day of October, 2023.

Jacklan Marsh

Attorney for Petitioner

Iredell County Department of Social Services

549 Eastside Drive

Statesville, NC 28625

Telephone: 704-873-5631

Publication Dates: 10/11/23, 10/18/23, 10/25/23

notice

oct25-23c

23 SP 40

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by James D. Workman, Jr. and Lorri D. Morrison to Jeffrey M. Ruben, Trustee(s), which was dated October 18, 2002 and recorded on October 23, 2002 in Book 441 at Page 469, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on October 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

All that certain parcel of land lying and being situated in the County of ALEXANDER, State of NC, to-wit: LOT A: BEGINNING ON THE EAST SIDE OF SR 1652 AND THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF BILLY F. BROWN, BOOK 246 AT PAGE 834; THENCE NORTH 27 DEGREES 20 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST 140.00 FEET TO AN IRON STAKE; THENCE SOUTH 66 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST PASSING THROUGH A REFERENCE IRON AT 152.16 FEET TO A POINT IN THE GULLY A TOTAL DISTANCE OF 180.58 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 16 DEGREES 02 MINUTES 27 SECONDS WEST 100.00 FEET TO A POINT IN THE GULLY; THENCE NORTH 76 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST PASSING THROUGH A REFERENCE IRON AT 24.00 FEET A TOTAL DISTANCE OF 130.00 FEET TO AN IRON STAKE FOUND IN PLACE; THENCE NORTH 80 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 77.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING .518 ACRES BY COORDINATE COMPUTATION, ACCORDING TO SURVEY OF RICHARD C. CURRENT, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR.

LOT B: BEGINNING ON AN IRON FOUND IN PLACE IN THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF CRESCENT ELECTRIC BOOK 186 AT PAGE 71 AND THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF HARRY GANT BOOK 228 AT PAGE 404; THENCE SOUTH 29 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 44 SECONDS EAST 221.87 FEET TO AN IRON STAKE; THENCE SOUTH 80 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 19 SECONDS WEST 53.13 FEET TO A POINT IN THE GULLY; THENCE NORTH 66 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 43 SECONDS WEST PASSING THROUGH AN IRON STAKE AT 28.42 FEET, A TOTAL DISTANCE OF 180.58 FEET TO AN IRON STAKE IN THE EAST SIDE OF SR 1652; THENCE NORTH 27 DEGREES 20 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST 160.01 FEET TO AN IRON STAKE IN THE EAST SIDE OF SAID ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 68 DEGREES 02 MINUTES 47 SECONDS EAST 36.12 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 0.525 ACRES, BY COORDINATE COMPUTATION ACCORDING TO SURVEY OF RICHARD C. CURRENT, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR.

Being that parcel of land conveyed to JAMES D. WORKMAN, JR., AND LORRI D. MORRISON, TENANTS IN COMMON from TODD CURTIS STARNES AND WIFE, CRYSTAL J. STARNES by that deed dated 06/01/1994 and recorded 06/02/1994 in deed book 362, at page 450 of the ALEXANDER County, NC Public Registry.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 134 Justice Ct, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A Certified Check ONLY (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are James D. Workman, Jr. and Lorri D. Morrison.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive

Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

File No.: 23-06366-FC01

notice

oct18-23c

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

North Carolina

Alexander County

The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of ROBERT WALTER ENGESSER, Deceased, late of Alexander County, North

Carolina, does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having

claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before

January 12, 2024, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery.

All persons, firms or corporations indebted to said estate will please

make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 4th day of October, 2023.

Valentine Engesser

c/o Mike Wilson II, Attorney

Sigmon, Clark, Mackie, Hanvey & Ferrell, P.A.

PO Drawer 1470

Hickory, NC 28603

Mike Wilson II

Sigmon, Clark, Mackie, Hanvey & Ferrell, P.A.

250 2nd Ave SW

Hickory, NC 28602

Telephone: (828) 328-2596

notice

nov1-23c

Osborne, Darryl Lee vs Perron, Kristina

October 15, 2023

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

Darryl Osborne & Kristina Perron

23 CVD 99

Attention: Ms. Kristina Perron,

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: Child Custody.

You are required to make defense to such pleading no later than October 15, 2023, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 15 day of September, 2023.

The Darty Law Firm, PLLC.

210 E Broad Street

Statesville, NC 28677

Ph # (704) 881-0043

notice

oct25-23c

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Lisa Bishop, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Charles Perry Bishop, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of January 4th, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 2nd day of October, 2023.

LISA BISHOP

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executrix

oct25-23p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Ruth W. Query, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of September, 2023.

ROGER ADAMS

7352 Millersville Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

oct25-23p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Elzia Russell deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of September, 2023.

SUSAN LACKEY

PO Box 15573

New Bern, NC 28561

executor

oct25-23p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Linda Fox Harding, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of September, 2023.

CHRISTA BOWMAN GRIFFIN

445 Telephone Exchange Rd.

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

oct25-23p

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Elizabeth Weaver Kosloski, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Ronald Ray Weaver, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of January 4th, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 3rd day of October, 2023.

ELIZABETH WEAVER KOSLOSKI

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executrix

oct25-23p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Edward Joseph O’Keefe, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of July, 2023.

STEVEN BULLOCK

131 St. Jill Circle

Statesville, NC 28625

executor

oct25-23p

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER BEFORE THE CLERK

FILE No. 23-E-300

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of JOHN MICHAEL CLINE., deceased of 218 Clouse Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28682, this is to notify all persons having claims against

the Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before December 20th, 2023, or this notice will be placed in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 12th day of September, 2023.

Guy Cline

4415 Scalybark Lane

Sherrills Ford, NC 28673

James M. Deal, Jr.

DEAL, MOSELEY & SMITH, LLP

Attorneys at Law

PO Box 311

Boone, NC 28607

administrator

oct11-23c

NOTICE OF ELECTION

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA

The Municipal General Election for the Town of Taylorsville will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Voters will be asked to show photo ID when they vote. All voters will be allowed to vote with or without ID. Voters who lack ID can get one for free from their county board of elections. Find out more at ncsbe.gov/voter-id. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. One-stop early voting will be held at the following locations from Thursday, October 19, 2023, to Saturday, November 4, 2023:

County Board of Elections Office – 370 1st Ave SW, Taylorsville, NC 28681

Open Thursday, October 19 – Friday, October 20, 8:00 am until 5:00 pm

Open Monday, October 23 – Friday, October 27, 8:00 am until 5:00 pm

Open Monday, October 30 – Friday, November 3, 8:00 am until 5:00 pm

Open Saturday, November 4, 8:00 am until 3:00 pm

Absentee ballots will be mailed to voters who have requested them beginning October 6, 2023. A voter can fill out an absentee ballot request form at votebymail.ncsbe.gov, or by filling out a request form provided by the board of elections. The request must be received through the website or by the Alexander County Board of Elections by 5 p.m. October 31, 2023. Registered voters who live within the boundaries of the Town of Taylorsville may vote in the municipal election. Municipal contests include the mayor and members of the municipality’s governing board. The voter registration deadline for this election is 5 p.m. Friday, October 13, 2023. Eligible individuals who are not registered by that deadline may register and vote at any early voting site during the early voting period. New registrants will be required to provide documentation of their residence.

Questions? Call the Alexander County Board of Elections Office at (828) 632-2990 or send an email to elections@alexandercountync.gov.

Ray Warren, Chairman

Alexander County Board of Elections

notice

oct11-23c