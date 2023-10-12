Annette Isora Anderson Carter, 62, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly on October 12, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville.

Annette was born March 2, 1961, in Iredell County, to the late Lonnie James Anderson and Margret Campbell Anderson.

Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Tony Anderson of Hickory, and a brother, Carl Lee Anderson.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted Monday, October 23, 2023, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home in Stony Point. Burial will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens in Statesville.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Carter Family.