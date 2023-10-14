Justin Lee Killian, 42, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at his home in Alexander County.

He was born to Billy Killian and Faye Jonas on Tuesday, February 3, 1981, in Catawba County. Justin worked as an electrician and was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church. Justin enjoyed fishing, working on cars, and riding motorcycles. He had a big heart and would help anyone. Justin loved his family and spending time with them.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Billy and Chestean Killian.

Those left to cherish the memories of Justin include his father, Billy Killian (Brenda); mother, Faye Jonas (Randy Roether); brothers, Dallas Ray Killian and Quincy Killian (Amanda); step-sisters, Jennifer Carson (Buddy) and Stacey Walker (Travis); nephews, Benjamin Killian and Trey Carson (Maddie); nieces, Natalie Carson, Kaitlyn Walker, Abigail Walker, and Bonnie Walker; god-daughter, Jocolyn Colon’; and extended family and special friends.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 21, 2023, in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Friendly Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mitch King will officiate.

Charlie Stewart, Patrick Elder, Jacob Elder, Christopher Denny, Brian Coffey, and Jonathan Clendenin will serve as pallbearers.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Friendly Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 576 Friendly Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

