David Earl Brewer, 76, of Hickory, passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

David was born October 9, 1947, in Wilkes County, the son of the late James Robert Brewer and Pearl Brewer. He was of the Christian faith and enjoyed working on automobiles.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his wife, Kathy Marie Stafford Brewer of the home; his sons, Eugene Stafford of Elkin, Timothy Stafford, and Michael David Brewer of Hickory; and a brother, Jerry Brewer of Wilkes.

There are no services planned at this time.

