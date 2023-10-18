Constance Jeanette Dyson Howell, 63, passed away on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at Atrium Health University City Hospital in Mecklenburg County.

She was born in Alexander County on Wednesday, February 24, 1960, to Shelby Burgess Malcolm and the late Clifford Junior Dyson. Ms. Howell worked as a CNA and was a member of Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of Constance include her mother, Shelby B. Malcolm; children, Misty Dyson, Natasha Dyson, and Brandon Dyson; sister, Brenda Deal; and brothers, John Dyson and Rodney Malcolm.

A visitation will be held Monday, October 23, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. She will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Elliot Boston will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family at Alexander Funeral Service, PO Box 40, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

