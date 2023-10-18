Early voting starts Thursday in Town

In the the Town of Taylorsville 2023 Municipal election, fifteen candidates have filed to run for office in the nonpartisan races: two for Mayor and thirteen for the four open Council seats.

Early voting begins Thursday, October 19, and runs 8am-5pm weekdays through Friday, Nov. 3, with Saturday voting on Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. This provides 115 total hours of early voting opportunity. All Early Voting for this election takes place at Alexander County Board of Elections office, 370 1st Avenue SW, Taylorsville.

Election Day voting will be on Tuesday, November 7, at Alexander Senior Center, 730 7th Street SW, for all of the five Taylorsville precincts.

Patrick Wike, Alexander County Board of Elections Director, noted that to be eligible to vote in the Town of Taylorsville election, voters must reside within the town limits of Taylorsville. Only 5 percent of Alexander County’s registered voters reside within the town limits of Taylorsville, currently 1,352 voters out of Alexander County’s 24,901 registered voters.

Individuals who missed the regular voter registration deadline may register and vote at the same time during the early voting period. Same-day registrants must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of where they live.

Mayoral race

Cyle T. Emke, age 29, is seeking the mayor seat, and is employed in the furniture industry. Taylorsville Mayor George Holleman, 78, is seeking his fourth full elected term as Mayor. He previously served the remainder of the late Mayor Guy Barriger’s term as well after Barriger’s passing.

Town Council

Thirteen candidates are running for Town Council:

• Kimberly S. Brown (incumbent), age 57, small business owner and retired teacher;

• Eric Bumgarner, age 47, owner / operator truck driver,

• Jonathan Coley, age 44, small business owner and foster home resource coordinator,

• Harold Dagenhart, 80, retired,

• Glenn P. Deal, Jr., 74, financial consultant,

• Jason Durmire, small businessman,

• Edd Elliott, 78, retired paper company supervisor,

• Megan Hefner Fishel, real estate agent,

• Gregory Foster, 60, director of Alexander County 911,

• William Fox, II, 34, golf club assistant superintendent,

• Tristan St. Clair, 41, road maintenance and funeral service employee,

• Jack Simms (incumbent), 73, retired consultant,

• Tamara Odom, age 52, office assistant and retired teacher.

See candidate responses to our election questionnaire on Pages 5 to 8 A in this week’s issue of The Times.

